Home TEXAS Fire At Old Warehouse Spreads To Car Dealer
Fire At Old Warehouse Spreads To Car Dealer
TEXAS
0

Fire At Old Warehouse Spreads To Car Dealer

0
0
HOUSTON FIRE WAREHOUSE TO CAR DEALE
now viewing

Fire At Old Warehouse Spreads To Car Dealer

toyota
now playing

Toyota Marks Opening Of New US Headquarters In Texas

SAN ANTONIO AMBULANCE
now playing

San Antonio Woman Dies After Being Hit By Police Car

gasprices332
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Down Penny Amid July Fourth

Ken+Paxton
now playing

Texas Attorney General Raises $500K For Own Criminal Defense

human trafficking
now playing

Two Arrests Prompt Probe Into Child Trafficking In Willacy County

-f4bbe9aa7a55f4a7
now playing

Liquidation Sale Set For Trump's Former Taj Mahal Casino

UK-feed-and-farm-trade-groups-come-out-against-Brexit_strict_xxl
now playing

EU Negotiator: Brexit Will Hurt, Trade Won't Be Easy

Ukraine Cyberattacks
now playing

Ukraine Official: 1 In 10 PCs Likely Hit By Cyberattack

Malaysia Indonesia Starbucks
now playing

Malaysia, Indonesia Muslim Groups Call For Starbucks Boycott

Hobby Lobby
now playing

Hobby Lobby Fined $3 Million Over Smuggled Iraqi Artifacts

(AP) – Officials say an overnight fire at a vacant warehouse in South Houston spread to a used car dealership and left nearly 1,900 homes and businesses without electricity when a transformer blew.

A Houston Fire Department statement says the blaze was extinguished before dawn Thursday. Nobody was hurt. Arson investigators from nearby Pasadena were dispatched to the scene.

Fire department authorities say a transformer near the two-story warehouse exploded during the fire reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.   CenterPoint Energy spokeswoman Olivia Ross says nearly 400 customers were still without power Thursday as crews worked to repair equipment and restore electricity.

Officials say several vehicles in a dealership lot were damaged or destroyed. Some of the vehicles burned. No damage estimate was immediately available.

Related posts:

  1. Man Accused Of Making 700 Fake Vehicle Inspections
  2. Volvo To Only Make Electric-Powered Cars From 2019
  3. Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Down Penny Amid July Fourth
  4. Officer Wounded In Shootout Released From Hospital
Related Posts
toyota

Toyota Marks Opening Of New US Headquarters In Texas

jsalinas 0
SAN ANTONIO AMBULANCE

San Antonio Woman Dies After Being Hit By Police Car

jsalinas 0
gasprices332

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Down Penny Amid July Fourth

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video