Fire At Old Warehouse Spreads To Car Dealer

(AP) – Officials say an overnight fire at a vacant warehouse in South Houston spread to a used car dealership and left nearly 1,900 homes and businesses without electricity when a transformer blew.

A Houston Fire Department statement says the blaze was extinguished before dawn Thursday. Nobody was hurt. Arson investigators from nearby Pasadena were dispatched to the scene.

Fire department authorities say a transformer near the two-story warehouse exploded during the fire reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy spokeswoman Olivia Ross says nearly 400 customers were still without power Thursday as crews worked to repair equipment and restore electricity.

Officials say several vehicles in a dealership lot were damaged or destroyed. Some of the vehicles burned. No damage estimate was immediately available.