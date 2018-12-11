Fire Chief Expects Count To Show More Lost Homes

(AP) – Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby says he expects further damage assessments to show that hundreds more homes have been lost on top of the 370 already counted as lost in Southern California’s huge wildfires.

Osby also emphasized Monday that about 57,000 homes have been saved from the so-called Woolsey fire, which burned along a path about 20 miles (32 kilometers) long and 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) wide.

Residents have been allowed to return home in some areas, but Osby says at least 200,000 people remain evacuated. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Osby says nothing has been ruled out.