Fire officials say a 4-day-long wildfire in Brooks County is now fully contained. The brush blaze continues to burn but fire crews have the flames completely surrounded. 8-thousand acres have been charred since Sunday, including 900 acres of the Alto Colorado Ranch.

The containment came even as the region is under a fire weather watch because of very dry conditions and strong gusty winds across South Texas. Officials are still working to determine what sparked the wildfire.