Investigators Pinpoint Electrical Cause Of Alamo Flea Market Fire

Investigators are confirming it was an accidental electrical malfunction that sparked the fire that tore through the Alamo Flea Market last week. That word from the Alamo fire chief, who did not elaborate on the malfunction.

The flames broke out at a clothing stand last Tuesday afternoon and spread quickly, damaging almost a dozen other small businesses.

Firefighters from several surrounding cities rushed in to help bring the blaze under control. One woman suffered burns bad enough to be hospitalized. Authorities are still tallying up the dollar amount of the damage.

