Fire officials are working to find what sparked the flames that gutted a vacant produce warehouse in Edinburg Tuesday afternoon.

Edinburg fire crews responded to the blaze near Cano and 6th at about 3:30 and were joined by firefighters from McAllen, Mission, and Pharr to bring the flames under control.

Investigators are said to be looking into whether a homeless man seeking shelter from the cold may have set a fire which then spread out of control.