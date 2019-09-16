Fire Destroys Vacant Pepe’s On The River

Fire investigators are working to pinpoint the cause of a blaze that tore through the old Pepe’s On The River club late last week. Smoke and flames were first spotted in the area south of Mission during the noon-hour Friday, and by the time firefighters got there, the abandoned establishment was completely engulfed.

Pepe’s On The River was a popular riverfront bar for years but closed after being unable to recover from heavy flood damage suffered in 2010 from Hurricane Alex, and about week later from a tropical depression.