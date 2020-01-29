Fire Erupts In 25-Story Residential Tower

(AP) – Firefighters were plucking people off the roof of a 25-story Los Angeles residential building during a fire that erupted at about the sixth floor. Shortly after 10 a.m. it appeared all flames and smoke had dissipated but authorities said there were reports that an unspecified number of people had jumped.
Firefighters swarmed the building on the city’s west side Wednesday morning. Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey says an undetermined number of persons were reported to have jumped from the sixth or nearby floors.A large inflatable bag is set up on the ground on one side of the building.
