Home WORLD Fire In Lebanon Refugee Settlement Kills 7 Syrian Children
Fire In Lebanon Refugee Settlement Kills 7 Syrian Children
WORLD
0

Fire In Lebanon Refugee Settlement Kills 7 Syrian Children

0
0
LEBANON FIRE KILLS 7 CHILDREN
now viewing

Fire In Lebanon Refugee Settlement Kills 7 Syrian Children

Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell
now playing

Deputy National Security Adviser To Leave White House

TANZANIA 2 WOMEN ARREST FOR KISSING GAY IS AGAINST THE LAW
now playing

Tanzania Arrests 3 More Over Online Video Of Women Kissing

US AIRSTRIKES US JET FIGHTERS
now playing

US Airstrikes Kill 5 Al-Qaida Operatives In Yemen

Roy Moore
now playing

Like Trump, Moore Breaking The Rules Of Modern-Day Politics

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

21-Year-Old Gunman Disguised Himself As Student

US Ambassador To The UN Nikki Haley Holds News Conference At The United Nations
now playing

US Says Jerusalem Move Advanced Peace

DONALD TRUMP SIGNING
now playing

Trump Signs 2-Week Spending Bill To Avoid Shutdown

Former Texas Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson
now playing

George P Bush Draws Unlikely GOP Challenger From Predecessor

SNOWFALL IN TEXAS
now playing

South Texas Gets Rare Snowfall

INDICTMENT GENERIC
now playing

2 Officers Indicted After Man Dies Following Arrest

(AP) – The U.N. refugee agency says a fire in a Syrian refugee settlement in eastern Lebanon has killed seven children.  UNHCR said in a statement Friday that it “is deeply shocked by the fire” the day before in the village of Ghaze and extended its “sincere condolences to their families and to all those affected by this tragic incident.”  Lebanon is home to more than a million Syrian war refugees.

The UNHCR said it is coordinating with local authorities, adding that families who lost their homes and possessions in the fire have gathered at the local municipal hall. It said they have received food, water, blankets, winter clothing and other humanitarian assistance.

Related posts:

  1. Local Children’s Book Author Teresa Stern
Related Posts
TANZANIA 2 WOMEN ARREST FOR KISSING GAY IS AGAINST THE LAW

Tanzania Arrests 3 More Over Online Video Of Women Kissing

jsalinas 0
US AIRSTRIKES US JET FIGHTERS

US Airstrikes Kill 5 Al-Qaida Operatives In Yemen

jsalinas 0
US Ambassador To The UN Nikki Haley Holds News Conference At The United Nations

US Says Jerusalem Move Advanced Peace

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video