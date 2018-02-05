Fire In Mexico’s Juarez Sends Thick Smoke To El Paso

(AP) – A fire at a recycling plant on the outskirts of Mexico’s Ciudad Juarez is sending thick black smoke over the border city and into El Paso.

The Juarez municipal government says via Twitter that the fire was reported at 2:30 a.m. on a 911 call. Mayor Armando Cabada reports that there have been no injuries. But he says the blaze is creating “environmental damage” with winds carrying the smoke northward. He spoke Wednesday in a video from the scene that he posted on his Facebook page.

The images showed smoldering piles that Juarez civil defense chief Efren Matamoros described as highly flammable, compacted bales of plastic, cardboard and other material. Cabada said that “when these bales catch fire, it is impossible to extinguish them until they consume themselves.”