Fire Tears Through McAllen Apartment

A woman and two children are hospitalized after flames broke out at an apartment complex in northwest McAllen Friday afternoon.

The fire ripped through a part of the Saxon Village Apartments on North 23rd and Iris. The woman and two children suffered smoke inhalation and were rushed to the hospital. Several other people were able to get out unhurt.

The roof of the building collapsed during firefighters’ efforts to put out the blaze, and the building appears to be destroyed. Investigators are working to pinpoint the cause of the fire.