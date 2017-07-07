Home LOCAL Fire Tears Through McAllen Apartment
Fire Tears Through McAllen Apartment
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Fire Tears Through McAllen Apartment

0
0
FIRE-INVESTIGATION
now viewing

Fire Tears Through McAllen Apartment

RUSSIAN ELECTION HACKING
now playing

Russia Say Trump Accepts Putin's Meddling Denial

trafficking
now playing

Chicago Teen Rescued From 2 Houston Sex Traffickers

GAVEL AND GAY ADOPTION LAW
now playing

Activists Want Gay Spousal Benefits Halted Amid Case

GUNS ON CAMPUS.PKNG
now playing

Judge Tosses Texas Professors' Lawsuit Over Guns On Campus

WELL FARGO BANK MAN DIES DURING STANDOFF
now playing

Man Dies After Bank Standoff With Police

Maria Isabel Garduno-Martinez KILLED HER 4 CHILDREN AND HUSBAND
now playing

Mom Charged In Kids' Deaths In Country Illegally

Rex Tillerson
now playing

Tillerson Cites Cooperation Between US, Russia

TRUMP PUTIN
now playing

Tillerson: Trump, Putin Had 'positive chemistry'

gavel_gettyimages-144096770
now playing

Man Shot By Police At Airport Sentenced To Probation

Plane Fire Chicago
now playing

Passenger Chaos After American Engine Explosion, Fire

A woman and two children are hospitalized after flames broke out at an apartment complex in northwest McAllen Friday afternoon.

The fire ripped through a part of the Saxon Village Apartments on North 23rd and Iris. The woman and two children suffered smoke inhalation and were rushed to the hospital. Several other people were able to get out unhurt.

The roof of the building collapsed during firefighters’ efforts to put out the blaze, and the building appears to be destroyed. Investigators are working to pinpoint the cause of the fire.

Related posts:

  1. Jonathan Carranza Runs for Mayor of McAllen
  2. Othal Brand Jr. Runs for Mayor of McAllen
  3. Jim Darling Runs for Re-Election as Mayor of McAllen
  4. Cause Sought In Mobile Home Fire That Killed 2
Related Posts
Maria Isabel Garduno-Martinez KILLED HER 4 CHILDREN AND HUSBAND

Mom Charged In Kids’ Deaths In Country Illegally

jsalinas 0
DALLAS POLICE DEPT

A Year After Slayings, Dallas Police Train In ‘mindfulness’

jsalinas 0
bahia grande wetlands

Provisional Plan Approved To Restore Bahia Grande

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video