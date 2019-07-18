Fired Progreso Cop Arrested On Additional Charges

A former Progreso police officer is back behind bars after being arrested on new charges of sexual assault. 24-year-old Matthew Sepulveda turned himself in Thursday to face three additional charges each of sexual assault, official oppression, and violating the civil rights of a person in custody.

Sepulveda was first arrested a little more than a week ago after a 20-year-old man who’d been arrested by Progreso police told the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office he’d been sexually assaulted by Sepulveda while in custody. Both the sheriff’s office and the FBI are investigating the accusations. The federal involvement relates to the civil rights violation charge.