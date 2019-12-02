Fired TSC President Appeals Judgment Reduction

Former Texas Southmost College president Lily Tercero has filed an appeal of a federal judge’s ruling that reduced a multi-million dollar judgment in her favor to just one dollar.

Brownsville federal judge Fernando Rodriguez in July approved TSC’s motion to vacate the $13.1 million judgment, which the college argued was excessive. Tercero had sued the college after being fired in September 2016. The Brownsville Herald reported that TSC trustees accused her of obtaining a windstorm insurance policy without board approval, and for failing to inform trustees about a pending suspension of the nursing program, among other things.

A federal jury sided with Tercero who claimed her termination hearing was a sham and that trustees had pre-determined her fate. Judge Rodriguez later dismissed the jury’s damages, siding with trustees who argued Tercero’s evidence didn’t support the judgment. Tercero’s appeal will be heard in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.