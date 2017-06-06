Fired Worker Had Plan To Kill Former Co-Workers

(AP) – Authorities say a recently fired worker from an awning company in Florida followed through with a plan to kill his former colleagues, singling out five and fatally shooting them in the head before taking his own life.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings says John Robert Neumann Jr. shot and killed himself at the sound of approaching sirens Monday. The sheriff said Neumann didn’t appear to belong to any type of subversive or terrorist organization.

Demings said Neumann had a “negative relationship” with at least one of his former co-workers in Orlando. He wouldn’t say why Neumann was fired in April.

The shooting began after Neumann slipped through a rear door into the cavernous Fiamma Inc. factory, an area larger than two football fields where awnings are stitched together for recreational vehicles.