Firefighter Dies, 4 Injured In Partial Collapse After Blaze

(AP) – A Tennessee firefighter was killed and four others injured when part of a home collapsed after a blaze. Lawrenceburg Fire Department Chaplin Chad Moore said 38-year-old fire engineer Jason Dickey died Monday after becoming trapped with other firefighters.

Moore said Firefighter Kendall Sherrell was being treated in the intensive care unit at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital, Capt. John Brewer and Capt. Brian Green were treated and released, and Capt. Wade Marsden, who serves as the New Prospect fire chief, was expected to be released Tuesday.

Lawrenceburg Fire Chief Jay Moore told local media that the city has “lost a hero” who saved many lives over his 11-year career with the department. He said it was the department’s second line-of-duty death. The last one happened 40 years ago.