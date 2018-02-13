Home NATIONAL Firefighter Dies, 4 Injured In Partial Collapse After Blaze
Firefighter Dies, 4 Injured In Partial Collapse After Blaze
NATIONAL
0

Firefighter Dies, 4 Injured In Partial Collapse After Blaze

0
0
DEADLY FIRE
now viewing

Firefighter Dies, 4 Injured In Partial Collapse After Blaze

early vote early voting
now playing

Early Voting Starts Wednesday For McAllen District 1 Runoff

vote
now playing

2 Bond Proposals To Be On The McAllen May Ballot

vice president pence
now playing

VP Pence Scheduled To Visit The Valley Friday

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao
now playing

Trump Donates Quarterly Salary To Transportation Dept

chelsea bomber sentenced to life
now playing

Chelsea Bomber Sentenced To Life

IMMIGRATION GENERIC
now playing

McConnell Wants To Pass Immigration Reform This Week

GOV GREG ABBOTT HURRICANE HARVEY
now playing

Texas Announces $1B For Mitigation Efforts After Harvey

jury bench juror jury selection
now playing

Jury Selection Underway In Trial For Accused Killer Of Border Patrol Agent

GLENRIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL OFFICER USED STUN AND PEPPER SPRAY TO STOP FIGHT
now playing

Officer Used Pepper Spray, Stun Gun To Stop School Fight

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis
now playing

Mattis: Allies Must Take Responsibility For Syria Detainees

(AP) – A Tennessee firefighter was killed and four others injured when part of a home collapsed after a blaze.  Lawrenceburg Fire Department Chaplin Chad Moore said 38-year-old fire engineer Jason Dickey died Monday after becoming trapped with other firefighters.

Moore said Firefighter Kendall Sherrell was being treated in the intensive care unit at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital, Capt. John Brewer and Capt. Brian Green were treated and released, and Capt. Wade Marsden, who serves as the New Prospect fire chief, was expected to be released Tuesday.

Lawrenceburg Fire Chief Jay Moore told local media that the city has “lost a hero” who saved many lives over his 11-year career with the department.  He said it was the department’s second line-of-duty death. The last one happened 40 years ago.

Related posts:

  1. 1 Killed, 7 Injured In Van Rollover Near Raymondville
Related Posts
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao

Trump Donates Quarterly Salary To Transportation Dept

jsalinas 0
chelsea bomber sentenced to life

Chelsea Bomber Sentenced To Life

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRATION GENERIC

McConnell Wants To Pass Immigration Reform This Week

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video