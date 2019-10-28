Fires Burning Across California

Smoke from a wildfire called the Kincade Fire hangs over Healdsburg, Calif., as farm animals graze in a pasture on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The Kincade Fire raging in California’s wine country is exploding in size. Cal Fire says the blaze now covers over 66-thousand acres in Sonoma County and is five-percent contained.

A fast-moving wildfire burning in the hills of West Los Angeles also continues to grow. According to Los Angeles Fire Department the Getty Fire has grown to more than 600 acres since it broke out early this morning.

Meanwhile, the Tick Fire in Southern California is 70-percent contained after burning through 46-hundred acres.