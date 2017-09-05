Home WORLD Fireworks Cache Explodes In Mexico, Killing At Least 12
Fireworks Cache Explodes In Mexico, Killing At Least 12
Fireworks Cache Explodes In Mexico, Killing At Least 12

San Isidro, in the Chilchotla municipality FIREWORKS EXPLOSION
(AP) – Authorities say at least 12 people have been killed by a fireworks explosion in central Mexico.   The Puebla state government reports that five of the dead are children and 30 other people are injured.

A government statement Tuesday says the blast took place the previous night in the town of San Isidro, in the Chilchotla municipality.   It says the fireworks were being stored in a home behind a church ahead of a May 15 religious celebration. A firecracker launched by someone outside landed on the stash, setting off the deadly blast and destroying the home.

Fireworks are a mainstay of holiday celebrations in Mexico, and accidental blasts are occasionally deadly. On Dec. 20 a particularly large explosion at a fireworks market outside Mexico City killed dozens of people.

