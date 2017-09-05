Fireworks Cache Explodes In Mexico, Killing At Least 12

(AP) – Authorities say at least 12 people have been killed by a fireworks explosion in central Mexico. The Puebla state government reports that five of the dead are children and 30 other people are injured.

A government statement Tuesday says the blast took place the previous night in the town of San Isidro, in the Chilchotla municipality. It says the fireworks were being stored in a home behind a church ahead of a May 15 religious celebration. A firecracker launched by someone outside landed on the stash, setting off the deadly blast and destroying the home.

Fireworks are a mainstay of holiday celebrations in Mexico, and accidental blasts are occasionally deadly. On Dec. 20 a particularly large explosion at a fireworks market outside Mexico City killed dozens of people.