First Baby From A Uterus Transplant In The US Born

(AP)- A hospital official says that the first birth as a result of a womb transplant in the United States has occurred in Texas, a milestone for the U.S. but one achieved several years ago in Sweden.  A woman who had been born without a uterus gave birth to the baby at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

Hospital spokesman Craig Civale (sih-VALL-ay) confirmed Friday that the birth had taken place. He said no other details are available and that a news conference would be held Monday to discuss the case.  The hospital has had a study under way for several years to enroll up to 10 women for uterus transplants.

