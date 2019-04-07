First Court Appearances Set For Monday For Trio Nabbed In Weslaco Water Plant Bribery Scheme

Former Hidalgo County commissioner A.C. Cuellar and two other men are to make their initial federal court appearances Monday on charges stemming from a purported bribery scheme related to the rebuilding of the Weslaco water treatment plant.

Cuellar, a former Precinct 1 commissioner, along with former Weslaco city commissioner John Cuellar and Rio Grande City school trustee Daniel Garcia, were arrested Friday.

The Cuellars are facing bribery, money laundering, and conspiracy charges, while Garcia is being charged with money laundering conspiracy. The charges stem from a scheme that dates back to 2008 in which hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes were paid to ensure that three politically-favored engineering and construction companies were awarded contracts for the $38 million overhaul of the Weslaco water plant. One of those companies is owned by A.C. Cuellar. All three men have been jailed since their arrests.

Two other men are also charged in the case – Weslaco businessman Richard Quintanilla, who was arrested late last month and who has pleaded not guilty to bribery and fraud charges, and also former Rio Grande City municipal judge Leonel Lopez, who has pleaded guilty to bribery. Federal prosecutors say Lopez orchestrated the entire scheme.