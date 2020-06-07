First COVID-19 Related Death Reported In Starr County

Starr County health officials are confirming the first COVID-19-related death in the county. The patient was an 80-year-old woman from Rio Grande City. All four counties in the Rio Grande Valley have now reported at least one resident who has died after contracting the coronavirus, and the Valleywide death toll has reached 54.

Meanwhile, an apparent second coronavirus outbreak in Starr County continues. 12 more people learned Saturday they’d been infected with the virus, including a woman who had to be hospitalized and admitted to the intensive care unit.

Health officials also say a 26-year-old man who had previous been sick tested positive for the coronavirus a second time. Starr County Health Authority Dr. Jose Vasquez attributes some of the increase in positive cases to an increase in testing, but also says many of the cases are of family members who have contracted the virus from one another.

The total number of people who’ve tested positive in Starr County has grown to 59.