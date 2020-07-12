COVID NATIONAL

First COVID Child Death Reported In South Carolina

South Carolina reported its first child death from the coronavirus this weekend. According to the State Department of Health and Environmental Control, the child was under the age of five and from Chester County. This comes as South Carolina reported over two-thousand new COVID cases, the highest since the pandemic began.

Health officials also say younger people continue to contribute to more positive cases. Some local residents say the do what they can to protect their children, but that some people still aren’t taking the virus seriously.

