First Lady's Jacket Meme Spray-Painted On Mission Walls
First Lady's Jacket Meme Spray-Painted On Mission Walls

First Lady's Jacket Meme Spray-Painted On Mission Walls

(AP) – Vandals have spray-painted political slogans on the walls of two historic San Antonio missions, including “I don’t care. Do you?”

That was the meme displayed on the back of first lady Melania Trump’s jacket as she boarded a plane Thursday for a flight to South Texas to visit immigrant children.

The graffiti was sprayed late Thursday night or early Friday onto the walls of Mission San Jose and Mission San Juan, both churches dating to the 18th century.

Diana Aguirre Martinez of Old Spanish Missions Inc. of the San Antonio Catholic archdiocese said contractors are working to remove the paint. She said that will mean stripping a layer of plaster from the ancient walls, though.

She’s hopeful the vandals will be identified from security video from National Park Service cameras.

