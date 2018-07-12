Home NATIONAL First Person Sentenced In Russia Probe Released
(AP) – George Papadopoulos, the first person sent to prison in the Russia investigation, has been released.  That’s according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.  The former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser was sentenced to 14 days in prison this year after he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian intermediaries. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team recommended incarceration for Papadopoulos because they said he begrudged his cooperation and his lies harmed the probe.

Papadopoulos took a remorseful tone during his sentencing hearing, but he has since attacked Mueller’s investigation as corrupt.  Declassified documents show that Papadopoulos’ foreign contacts during the presidential campaign prompted the FBI in July 2016 to open a counterintelligence investigation. That investigation was later taken over by Mueller.

