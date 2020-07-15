First Responder Foundation Pledges Help To Families Of Fallen McAllen Police Officers

The families of two slain McAllen police officers will be receiving a much-needed boost – from a foundation formed in the aftermath of the 9-11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides financial assistance to families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

This week, the foundation pledged to pay the mortgage on the home owned by Edelmiro Garza, and also to financially assist the 18-year-old daughter of Ismael Chavez.

Officers Garza and Chavez were gunned down as they responded to a family violence call last Saturday. The Tunnel to Towers foundation was also instrumental in easing the financial burden on the family of Mission Police Corporal Jose Espericueta, who was shot and killed by a suspect he was chasing a little more than a year ago.