First Sentences Handed Down Against La Plaza Mall Jewel Heist Suspects

Punishment has been handed down against the first of the seven suspects arrested in a smash-and-grab robbery at a La Plaza Mall jewelry store a little more than a year ago.

State District Judge Israel Ramon today slapped a 25-year prison sentence against 24-year-old Brayan Melchor, and a 14-year prison term against 26-year-old Miguel Quintanilla Cardenas. Both had pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery charges stemming from a jewelry heist at Deutsch and Deutsch.

A total of seven men had run into the store the mid-morning of Saturday July 28th. Shoppers mistook the sound of hammers smashing glass as gunshots, sparking reports of an active shooter and inciting panic inside the crowded mall. Two of the other suspects are set to be sentenced next week.