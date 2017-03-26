First Trial In 2015 Texas Biker Shootout Delayed By Judge

(AP) – A judge has postponed the first trial over a 2015 Central Texas gunfight involving rival motorcycle gangs that left nine people dead, 20 others hurt and more than 150 bikers charged.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2nng4Pu ) the first trial had been set for May 22 related to the deadly shootout at a Waco restaurant.

But state District Court Judge Ralph Strother on Friday postponed the trial after a new attorney brought onto the case indicated she couldn’t be ready in time.

A new trial date wasn’t set.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys declined to comment, saying Strother had placed them under a gag order.

The delay means a trial set to begin June 5 before a different judge is now scheduled to be the first to go before a jury.