First Valley Job Fair For 2020 Census To Be Held Saturday

The first of three job fairs to find Rio Grande Valley workers for the upcoming 2020 Census will be held this Saturday. The city of McAllen and Workforce Solutions are partnering in the effort to ensure there is an accurate count of people living in the Valley. The Census Bureau says 8,000 positions, both full-time and part-time, will be available in Hidalgo, Starr, Cameron, and Willacy counties. Tomorrow’s job fair is at the McAllen Public Library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Future Census job fairs are set for October 26th and November 16th.
