First Valley Job Fair For 2020 Census To Be Held Saturday

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, a worker gets ready to pass out instructions in how fill out the 2020 census during a town hall meeting in Lithonia, Ga. Democrats are quick to blame President Donald Trump’s single-minded efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act for the increase in the nation’s uninsured rate. But census numbers suggest other explanations as well, from the administration’s immigration crackdown to the strong job market (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

The first of three job fairs to find Rio Grande Valley workers for the upcoming 2020 Census will be held this Saturday. The city of McAllen and Workforce Solutions are partnering in the effort to ensure there is an accurate count of people living in the Valley. The Census Bureau says 8,000 positions, both full-time and part-time, will be available in Hidalgo, Starr, Cameron, and Willacy counties. Tomorrow’s job fair is at the McAllen Public Library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Future Census job fairs are set for October 26th and November 16th.