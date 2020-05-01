Cameron County Reports Nine COVID-19 Cases, Five In Hidalgo County

Cameron County Public Health reported late Friday nine additional COVID-19 cases. Five of the cases were linked to previous cases, three were community spread and one was travel related. This raises the total of cases up to 421 in Cameron County, with 191 of those cleared for release.

Hidalgo County Health Officials on Friday reported five new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total of positive cases to 339. One person was released from isolation, pushing that total up to 196. There are currently twelve in area hospitals with three in intensive care units.