Five Larry Nassar Survivors Want Texas AG Investigation Into Karolyis

Five survivors of Dr. Larry Nassar want Texas to investigate the former leaders of Team USA’s gymnastics squad. The survivors held a news conference today in Austin saying Nassar victims asked Bella and Martha Karolyi for help and didn’t get any. They also accused the Karolyis of failing to act professionally to look out for the girls under their charge.

Attorneys say Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton needs to look into what happened at the Karolyi Ranch before the statute of limitations run out. Nassar is a former Team USA doctor who was given at least 40-years in prison earlier this year for abusing girls in Michigan.

Texas is investigating Nassar, but attorneys say giving him more time in prison makes no sense. Team USA has had a long relationship with the Karolyi family dating back to the 1980s.

