Home NATIONAL Five-Thousand U.S. Troops Will Reportedly Be Deployed To Border
Five-Thousand U.S. Troops Will Reportedly Be Deployed To Border
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Five-Thousand U.S. Troops Will Reportedly Be Deployed To Border

0
0
military troops on border
now viewing

Five-Thousand U.S. Troops Will Reportedly Be Deployed To Border

military generic along border
now playing

More Than 5,000 Troops Deployed To The Border

PET of the Week.00_11_10_24.Still007
now playing

Drew #POTW Oct. 29

south padre island texas
now playing

Beachgoers May Soon Have To Pay For Parking On South Padre Island

POPE FRANCIS
now playing

Pope Offers Condolences For Indonesia Crash

MIGRATN CARAVAN
now playing

Other Migrants Trying To Force Way Into Mexico

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Sessions: Shooting 'an attack on all people'

NORTH KOREA
now playing

U.S. Continues Pressure On NKorea To Denuclearize

cnn
now playing

Another Suspicious Package To CNN Intercepted

Robert Bowers
now playing

Robert Bowers In Court For Brief Hearing

julie-fine-ken-paxton_1200x675_939904067688
now playing

Texas Attorney General Favored To Win While Under Indictment

Up to five-thousand active duty U.S. troops will reportedly be deployed to the southern border in an effort to block a migrant caravan.

According to USA Today, that’s a significant increase over earlier estimates of roughly one-thousand troops being deployed. The slow moving caravan is several hundred miles away from the U.S. border. Many of the migrants rejected an offer of refugee status and jobs from Mexico.

President Trump tweeted today that the caravan contains “many gang members” and some “very bad people.” He offered no proof of the claim and called the caravan an “invasion.”

Related posts:

  1. Congressional Candidates Opine On Approaching “Caravan”
  2. Migrant Caravan Members Reject Offer To Stay In Mexico
  3. Merkel Reportedly Ready To Step Down From Party
  4. Militia Offers To Help Stop Caravan Raise Concern At Border
Related Posts
military generic along border

More Than 5,000 Troops Deployed To The Border

jsalinas 0
JEFF SESSIONS

Sessions: Shooting ‘an attack on all people’

jsalinas 0
cnn

Another Suspicious Package To CNN Intercepted

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video