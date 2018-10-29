Five-Thousand U.S. Troops Will Reportedly Be Deployed To Border

Up to five-thousand active duty U.S. troops will reportedly be deployed to the southern border in an effort to block a migrant caravan.

According to USA Today, that’s a significant increase over earlier estimates of roughly one-thousand troops being deployed. The slow moving caravan is several hundred miles away from the U.S. border. Many of the migrants rejected an offer of refugee status and jobs from Mexico.

President Trump tweeted today that the caravan contains “many gang members” and some “very bad people.” He offered no proof of the claim and called the caravan an “invasion.”