Five Valley Residents Charged In Houston-Based Sex Trafficking Ring
Five Valley Residents Charged In Houston-Based Sex Trafficking Ring

human trafficking
Five Valley Residents Charged In Houston-Based Sex Trafficking Ring

Five Upper Valley residents have been named in a federal indictment that details a Mexico-to-Rio Grande Valley-to Houston human sex trafficking operation. The indictment unsealed this week charges members of the Houston-based gang called Southwest Cholos, and names five members of the gang from Donna and Mission. Three have been arrested but authorities are still looking for the other two.

Prosecutors say the gang smuggled women and teenage girls from Mexico on the promise of restaurant jobs to pay off their smuggling fees. Instead, the women were forced into prostitution inside numerous apartment brothels set up mostly in southwest Houston. Prosecutors say they were particularly disturbed to learn that several gang members had tattooed their names on many of the trafficking victims.

