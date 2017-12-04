Home LOCAL Five Valley Residents Nabbed In Medicare Fraud Scheme
Five Valley Residents Nabbed In Medicare Fraud Scheme
Five Valley Residents Nabbed In Medicare Fraud Scheme

Five Valley Residents Nabbed In Medicare Fraud Scheme

Another Medicare fraud operation in the Valley has been busted. An investigation by the Rio Grande Valley healthcare fraud task force has led to indictments against five people. All are accused of taking kickbacks for referring Medicare beneficiaries to home health agencies.

However, federal prosecutors say it was learned many of the beneficiaries did not qualify for home health services, leading to fraudulent Medicare claims being submitted and resulting in wrongful reimbursements.

Charged in the separate indictments are 39-year-old Luis Manuel Garza of Brownsville, 51-year-old Sonia Garcia of McAllen, 59-year-old Francisco Rangel and 39-year-old Brenda de la Cruz of Mission, and 54-year-old Aurora de la Garza of Harlingen.

