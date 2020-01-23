Fallen Valley Soldier Arrives In The Valley

The body of Brownsville soldier Miguel Villalon has arrived in the Valley. A plane carrying his flag-draped casket flew into Brownsville-South Padre Island International Airport a little before 4 Thursday afternoon. From there, it was caravanned to the Brownsville Event Center, where on Friday, two days of memorial services will begin. There’ll be a visitation for the public to pay respects to Villalon starting at 1 p.m. and going through 10 p.m . A funeral service will be held Saturday also at the Brownsville Event Center starting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.

The 21-year-old Villalon was on his first combat deployment January 11th when the vehicle he was in struck a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province.

Meanwhile, at the request of the city of Brownsville, Governor Greg Abbott has ordered that Texas and American flags be lowered to half-staff through Saturday to honor Villalon’s service.