Flake’s Bow-Out Could Mean Rush Of Arizona GOP Candidates

(AP) – U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake’s decision to bow out of a re-election fight could spur a rush of other Republican candidates who hope to take on his only announced challenger in the 2018 Arizona primary.

The freshman senator’s decision came after months of statements where he said he expected a tough primary and general election race but believed he could win.

Behind the scenes, though, a drumbeat of polling showed him badly damaged by comments he made about President Donald Trump in a book he released over the summer and an ongoing battle with his party’s leader that began before last year’s election.

Flake was facing a challenge from former state Sen. Kelli Ward, who failed in her effort to take out Sen. John McCain last year but has gained traction this year. Last week, former Trump strategist Steve Bannon attended a fundraiser for her.