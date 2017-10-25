Home NATIONAL Flake’s Bow-Out Could Mean Rush Of Arizona GOP Candidates
Flake’s Bow-Out Could Mean Rush Of Arizona GOP Candidates
NATIONAL
0

Flake’s Bow-Out Could Mean Rush Of Arizona GOP Candidates

0
0
4bd0f1e25a9f4fe68b6be68f52a99e51-780×520
now viewing

Flake’s Bow-Out Could Mean Rush Of Arizona GOP Candidates

SCHOOL BUS
now playing

5 Hurt In PSJA School Bus Crash

GramblingShooting
now playing

Sheriff's Spokesman: 2 Dead In Campus Shooting, Suspect Fled

shooting+2+mgn33
now playing

Sheriff's Spokesman: 2 Killed On Grambling State Campus

WireAP_7944fab1630e48fdb65edc8b40235d87_12x5_992
now playing

EPA Chemical Review Would Exclude Millions Of Tons Of Toxins

XI
now playing

China's Xi Given 2nd 5-Year Term As Communist Party Leader

gun exchange
now playing

Reynosa Sponsors Gun Exchange Program

Judge_gavel
now playing

Federal Court Clears Way For Immigrant Teen To Get Abortion

investigation crime crime investigation
now playing

Additional Theft Charges Filed Against Valley Homebuilder

BILL O REILLY
now playing

O'Reilly Apologizes To Ex-Fox Colleague For Podcast Comment

BARGE FIRE
now playing

Body Of Crewman Missing From Fuel Barge Found On Texas Coast

(AP) – U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake’s decision to bow out of a re-election fight could spur a rush of other Republican candidates who hope to take on his only announced challenger in the 2018 Arizona primary.
The freshman senator’s decision came after months of statements where he said he expected a tough primary and general election race but believed he could win.
Behind the scenes, though, a drumbeat of polling showed him badly damaged by comments he made about President Donald Trump in a book he released over the summer and an ongoing battle with his party’s leader that began before last year’s election.
Flake was facing a challenge from former state Sen. Kelli Ward, who failed in her effort to take out Sen. John McCain last year but has gained traction this year. Last week, former Trump strategist Steve Bannon attended a fundraiser for her.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Plans Lunch With GOP Senators As Focus Turns To Taxes
  2. Trump Urges House GOP To Move Quickly On Budget, Tax Cuts
Related Posts
GramblingShooting

Sheriff’s Spokesman: 2 Dead In Campus Shooting, Suspect Fled

Zack Cantu 0
shooting+2+mgn33

Sheriff’s Spokesman: 2 Killed On Grambling State Campus

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_7944fab1630e48fdb65edc8b40235d87_12x5_992

EPA Chemical Review Would Exclude Millions Of Tons Of Toxins

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video