Home WORLD Flames Engulf 86-Story Residential Skyscraper In Dubai
Flames Engulf 86-Story Residential Skyscraper In Dubai
WORLD
0

Flames Engulf 86-Story Residential Skyscraper In Dubai

0
0
dubai-fire
now viewing

Flames Engulf 86-Story Residential Skyscraper In Dubai

1501824646170
now playing

Sea Dispute, N. Korea, Muslim Militants Top ASEAN Meetings

499fd0c64c094db79df9e3e5a1020c10-780×528
now playing

Congress Recessing, Leaving Much Undone, Tensions With Trump

d4f37d9e27a34948b9fa519db9f49fc3-780×508
now playing

All-Powerful Venezuelan Assembly To Open Amid Protests

104287883-GettyImages-633345430.530×298
now playing

Flynn Details Tie To Data Firm, Transition Pay

1024×1024 (1)
now playing

Trump On Russia: 'We Won. Move On'

PRISON GENERIC
now playing

Panama Unit Convict Gets Early Release From Prison

Texting Suicide
now playing

Michelle Carter Sentenced To Two And A Half Years In Prison In Texting Suicide Case

AFGHANISTAN-UNREST
now playing

Several U.S. Soldiers Reportedly Hurt In Afghan Attack

TRUMP
now playing

Trump Announces New Ways To Help Veterans Get Medical Care

auto-pedestrian
now playing

Grand Jury: Driver Was Texting When She Killed 2 Teen Girls

(AP) – Dubai says firefighters have brought the blaze that broke out overnight in one of the world’s tallest residential towers under control.
The fire engulfed the skyscraper and sent chunks of debris plummeting below. More than 40 floors of the 86-story Torch Tower were burning on one side of the building and residents could be seen crying. Several said the fire broke out just after 1 a.m. on Friday.
Dubai’s Civil Defense announced at about 3:30 a.m. that the blaze was under control and that no injuries were reported.
It was the second time that the more than 1,100-foot-tall (335 meters) tower has been ravaged by fire. The tower, located in the popular waterfront Marina district, caught fire in February 2015. No one was reported killed in that blaze.

Related posts:

  1. Mexican Authorities Warn Of Radioactive Material Robbery
  2. Body Found Near Trail In Bottom Of Grand Canyon
  3. Investigation Underway Into Police Killing Of Mission Man
  4. Investigation Continues Into Palmview Officer-Involved Shooting
Related Posts
1501824646170

Sea Dispute, N. Korea, Muslim Militants Top ASEAN Meetings

Zack Cantu 0
d4f37d9e27a34948b9fa519db9f49fc3-780×508

All-Powerful Venezuelan Assembly To Open Amid Protests

Zack Cantu 0
AFGHANISTAN-UNREST

Several U.S. Soldiers Reportedly Hurt In Afghan Attack

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video