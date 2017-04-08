Flames Engulf 86-Story Residential Skyscraper In Dubai

(AP) – Dubai says firefighters have brought the blaze that broke out overnight in one of the world’s tallest residential towers under control.

The fire engulfed the skyscraper and sent chunks of debris plummeting below. More than 40 floors of the 86-story Torch Tower were burning on one side of the building and residents could be seen crying. Several said the fire broke out just after 1 a.m. on Friday.

Dubai’s Civil Defense announced at about 3:30 a.m. that the blaze was under control and that no injuries were reported.

It was the second time that the more than 1,100-foot-tall (335 meters) tower has been ravaged by fire. The tower, located in the popular waterfront Marina district, caught fire in February 2015. No one was reported killed in that blaze.