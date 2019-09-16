Fleeing Driver In Deadly Car Crash Near Donna Identified

DPS troopers now know the name of the driver who ran from the scene of a deadly wreck north of Donna last week.

Authorities are working to track down 37-year-old Mateo Cristante-Gonzalez. They say he was behind the wheel of a Mercury Grand Marquis that swerved out of control and rolled. One of the two passengers, a Mexican national, was killed. A second passenger was hospitalized.

The crash happened on Mile 11-1/2 east of FM 493 last Thursday night. DPS officials are asking anyone who has information on Cristante-Gonzalez to call them at 565-7600.