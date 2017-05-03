Home NATIONAL Flip The Script: Cursive Sees Revival In School Instruction
Flip The Script: Cursive Sees Revival In School Instruction
NATIONAL
0

Flip The Script: Cursive Sees Revival In School Instruction

0
0
IUIUY
now viewing

Flip The Script: Cursive Sees Revival In School Instruction

920×920
now playing

2 Ex-San Antonio Police Officers Convicted Of Sex Assault

KJHJK
now playing

Texan Sentenced To 21 Years In Failed Murder-For-Hire Plot

March_4_Trump_California_62689
now playing

The Latest: 10 Arrested In Pro-Trump Rally In Berkeley

JOIJ
now playing

NYPD Probing Possible Vandalism At Largely Jewish Cemetery

1703041408-Trump-Accuses-Obama-Of-Wiretapping
now playing

Trump Accuses Obama Of Tapping His Phones, Invokes Watergate

images
now playing

Prosecutors: NY Man Willing To Sacrifice Self For Jihad

220×125
now playing

Republicans In Maine, Utah Want Trump To Undo Monuments

KHJ
now playing

Income Tax Audits Plummet As IRS Loses Agents To Budget Cuts

Mike Pence
now playing

Pence Criticizes AP For Publishing His Wife's Email Address

784f9c2c11b34da58c91f17503215a55-780×520
now playing

Immigration Courts: Record Number Of Cases, Many Problems

(AP) – Cursive writing is looping back into style in schools across the country after a generation of students raised on keyboarding, texting and printing out letters longhand.

Alabama and Louisiana passed laws in 2016 mandating cursive proficiency in public schools, the latest of 14 states to require cursive. And last fall, the 1.1 million-student New York City school system encouraged teaching cursive to students in the third grade.

Penmanship proponents contend writing words in a single line is just a faster way of taking notes. Others say students should be able to understand cursive documents. And research suggests cursive helps students master spelling and sentence construction because they don’t have to think as much about forming letters.

Related posts:

  1. Trump To Visit Private School To Promote School Choice
  2. School District: No More Part In US Navy Funeral Processions
Related Posts
March_4_Trump_California_62689

The Latest: 10 Arrested In Pro-Trump Rally In Berkeley

Danny Castillon 0
JOIJ

NYPD Probing Possible Vandalism At Largely Jewish Cemetery

Danny Castillon 0
1703041408-Trump-Accuses-Obama-Of-Wiretapping

Trump Accuses Obama Of Tapping His Phones, Invokes Watergate

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video