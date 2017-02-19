Flood Fears Renewed As Another Storm Aims For California

(AP) — Officials are warning that residents returning to homes damaged by flooding should be prepared to evacuate again as yet another powerful Pacific storm takes aim at Northern California.

Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Jim Saso said Sunday that floodwaters are receding in the farm community of Maxwell, where dozens of people sought higher ground during Friday’s rain. Nobody was hurt as crews used boats to rescue people from a low-lying residential neighborhood. Saso says if the water rises again, those areas will be affected. He says, “We’re telling those people to keep a bag close by and get ready to leave again.” Authorities also say the San Joaquin River is reaching flood stage and warning residents in Manteca to be ready to evacuate.

Officials say the water level at Lake Oroville continues to fall despite the stormy weather. Damage to spillways at the dam forced the evacuation of 188,000 people last weekend.