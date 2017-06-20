Home NATIONAL Flooding Feared From Cindy In Mississippi
Flooding Feared From Cindy In Mississippi
Flooding Feared From Cindy In Mississippi

TROPICAL STORM CINDY
Flooding Feared From Cindy In Mississippi

(AP) – Some Gulf Coast residents are bracing for heavy rain and possible flooding from Tropical Storm Cindy.

Larry Godfrey, who owns the Escatawpa Hollow Campground on the Mississippi-Alabama state line, says the Escatawpa River is already high from rainfall, and he expects his campground will flood.

National Weather Service forecasters are warning of the possibility of more than 10 inches of rain for an area between Biloxi, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, by Friday morning.   City and county governments on Mississippi’s coast are handing out sandbags. Jackson County Emergency Management Coordinator Donald Langham says rainfall-induced flooding appears to be the main danger from Cindy.

Godfrey and his wife live in a house on stilts, but he says water could get under his house. He says he will shut off power to campsites and tie up picnic tables.

