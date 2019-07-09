Flooding Hammers DC

Flooding caused major problems in the DC region on Monday. Up to four inches of rain fell over the area in under an hour, causing flash flooding in downtown DC and surrounding suburbs. Fire crews responded to dozens of high water rescues to pull commuters from stalled vehicles on flooded roads.

Photos on social media showed water pouring into the basement of the White House, and parts of Constitution Avenue were shut down due to high water. The rain did eventually ease up in the area and waters have been receding.

Photo courtesy of (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)