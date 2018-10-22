Home TEXAS Flooding Prompts Boil-Water Notice For Austin, Texas
Flooding Prompts Boil-Water Notice For Austin, Texas

(AP) – Residents of the Texas state capital are being ordered to boil their tap water before drinking after flooding in recent weeks filled the lakes that feed their supply with silt, mud and debris.

The city of Austin said in a statement Monday that the water needs extended filtration and treatment before it will be safe to consume. There is no indication of bacterial infiltration.

Austin Water’s more than 1 million customers have been told to boil water intended for drinking, cooking and making ice, and avoid drinking fountains.

The boil-water notice prompted a rush on bottled water at grocery stores such as H-E-B, where shelves were emptied of supplies.

Mayor Stever Adler says that “the unprecedented rain and runoff through our entire lake system has simply overwhelmed our treatment capacity.”

