Flooding Threat From Barry Is Very Real

(Kirk Meche/Lake Charles American Press via AP)

Flooding remains a serious threat in the lower Mississippi and Ohio valleys this week because of Tropical Depression Barry.

The storm made landfall over the weekend as a Category 1 hurricane along the Louisiana coastline. It’s currently centered over Arkansas, but is spreading rain across parts of Mississippi and Louisiana.

Flash flood watches are in effect for the entire lower Mississippi Valley, and for parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky, where local rainfall totals of eight inches or more are possible.

