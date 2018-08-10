Home TEXAS Floods Sweep Away West Texas RV Park, At Least 4 Missing
Floods Sweep Away West Texas RV Park, At Least 4 Missing
(AP) – Rescue crews in boats and helicopters are searching for at least four people missing since heavy rain washed away a recreational vehicle park in a small West Texas city.

Kimble County Sheriff Hilario Cantu said Monday morning that no fatalities have been confirmed in the floods in Junction, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Austin, but that “all the RVs, everything, got swept away.”

Cantu says state and local agencies are helping with the rescues. Police say the city of about 2,500 people has no electricity.

National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Woodward says the main flooding is along the South Llano River, next to the RV park. Woodward says radar estimates show that up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain has fallen in the area since Sunday evening.

