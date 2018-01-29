Home WORLD Floodwaters Hit Peak In Paris, Now Threaten Normandy
Floodwaters Hit Peak In Paris, Now Threaten Normandy
WORLD
0

Floodwaters Hit Peak In Paris, Now Threaten Normandy

0
0
PARIS PEAK FLOODS
now viewing

Floodwaters Hit Peak In Paris, Now Threaten Normandy

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Patterson Co-Defendant Accepts Plea Deal In Capital Murder Case

TOM BRADY
now playing

Brady Cuts Off Radio Interview Over Remark About Daughter; Listen To Audio

ANDREW MCABE FBI DEP DIR LEAVING POST
now playing

Sanders: Trump Not Involved In McCabe Departure

Cincinnati Reds v Cleveland Indians
now playing

Indians Removing Chief Wahoo Logo From Uniforms

SUPERBOWL 52 EAGLES AND PATS PIC
now playing

Super Bowl Ads Aim For The Heart - And Sometimes Lower

LIQOUR
now playing

Stricter Liquor Rules Give Lithuanians A Severe Hangover

IRAN CONTROL OVER INTERNET
now playing

In Iran, A 'halal' Internet Means More Control After Unrest

CAR WASH SHOOTING IN PA
now playing

Victims' Families: Jealousy Drove Car Wash Shooting Suspect

RUSSIA CALLS FOR CEASE FIRE IN DEMASCUS
now playing

Russia Calls For Evacuation From Damascus Suburb

AFGHANISTAN ARMY
now playing

IS Attacks Afghan Military Academy, Killing 11

(AP) – Floodwaters have reached a peak in Paris and are now threatening towns downstream along the rain-engorged Seine River.  The national flood monitoring agency Vigicrues said the water levels hit a maximum height of 5.84 meters (19 feet, 2 inches) on the Austerlitz scale early Monday. That’s below initial fears last week, and well below record levels of 8.62 meters in 1910.  But weeks of heavy rains have swollen the Seine and its tributaries, forcing road closures, engulfing scenic embankments and halting river boat cruises through the French capital.

The waters are expected to stay unusually high for days or weeks.  The floods have caused damage in 242 towns along the river, and are now threatening more towns as the Seine heads downstream west of Paris toward Normandy and the English Channel.

Related posts:

  1. Life Jackets Save 4 Off Texas Coast In Gulf Of Mexico
  2. EU Ready To Hit Back If Trump Imposes Anti-EU Trade Measures
  3. Judge Delays Capital Murder Trial Of McAllen Man Charged In Death Of Estranged Wife
  4. Russia Calls For Evacuation From Damascus Suburb
Related Posts
LIQOUR

Stricter Liquor Rules Give Lithuanians A Severe Hangover

jsalinas 0
IRAN CONTROL OVER INTERNET

In Iran, A ‘halal’ Internet Means More Control After Unrest

jsalinas 0
RUSSIA CALLS FOR CEASE FIRE IN DEMASCUS

Russia Calls For Evacuation From Damascus Suburb

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video