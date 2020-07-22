Florida Adds Nearly 10,000 New Coronavirus Cases

(AP)–Florida added nearly 10,000 new confirmed cases Wednesday, bringing the total since March 1 to almost 380,000. Florida recorded more than 100 new coronavirus deaths for the seventh time in two weeks, pushing its death toll from the pandemic to nearly 5,500.

The state health department reported 138 more deaths, bringing Florida’s weekly average to 118 a day, equal with Texas for the worst current seven-day average in the nation.

A month ago, Florida was averaging 33 deaths a day. The percentage positive tests has remained at about 18% the last two weeks, quadruple about 4% in June.