Florida Bans Bar Alcohol Consumption As Coronavirus Spikes

(AP) – Florida has banned alcohol consumption at its bars as the number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases nears 9,000. The number is a new record that is almost double the previous mark set just two days ago.

The Florida agency that governs bars announced the ban Friday on Twitter just minutes after the Department of Health reported more than 8,900 new confirmed cases, topping the previous record of 5,500 set Wednesday.

State officials have attributed much of the new outbreak to young adults flocking to bars after they reopened in most of the state three weeks ago. They say many of the young people ignored social distancing restrictions aimed at lowering the virus’s spread.