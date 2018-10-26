Florida Bombing Suspect To Be Tried In NYC

(AP) – A law enforcement official says that the man detained in Florida in connection with the pipe bomb scare will be prosecuted in New York City.

The official said Friday that Cesar Sayoc will face charges in federal court in Manhattan after an initial court appearance in Florida. Five of the 12 improvised devices involved in the case were recovered in the Southern District of New York.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the prosecution because a complaint was still being drafted and spoke on condition of anonymity. The mail bombs have been sent in recent days to political opponents of President Donald Trump.