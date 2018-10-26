Home NATIONAL Florida Bombing Suspect To Be Tried In NYC
Florida Bombing Suspect To Be Tried In NYC
NATIONAL
Florida Bombing Suspect To Be Tried In NYC

BOMBING SUSPECT AND VAN
Florida Bombing Suspect To Be Tried In NYC

FBI Director Christopher Wray
FBI Used Fingerprints In Mail Bomb Case Arrest

Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Sessions Says Suspect Faces 5 Federal Charges

MIGRANTS IN LINE
Long Lines Await The Migrant Caravan If It Reaches US Border

texas-dps-trooper-car-01
FBI, DPS To Run Statewide Anti-Terrorism Training Exercise

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
Man Found Guilty In 2015 Shooting Death Of Dallas Dentist

VOTE ELECTION DAY
Authorities: Mexican Man Illegally Voted In Texas For Years

FACEBOOK
Facebook Removes Iran-Linked Accounts Spreading False Info

CESAR SAYOC JR PACKAGE BOMBER
Documents Show Bomb Suspect Has Criminal Record

MEDICAL DOCTORS
Texas Doctors Seek More Options For Opioid Treatment Under Medicare

manhole
Border And Fire Crews Rescue Two Illegals From Manhole

(AP) – A law enforcement official says that the man detained in Florida in connection with the pipe bomb scare will be prosecuted in New York City.

The official said Friday that Cesar Sayoc will face charges in federal court in Manhattan after an initial court appearance in Florida. Five of the 12 improvised devices involved in the case were recovered in the Southern District of New York.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the prosecution because a complaint was still being drafted and spoke on condition of anonymity.  The mail bombs have been sent in recent days to political opponents of President Donald Trump.

