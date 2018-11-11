Home NATIONAL Florida Election Recount Underway, Tensions Rise
Florida Election Recount Underway, Tensions Rise
NATIONAL
0

Florida Election Recount Underway, Tensions Rise

0
0
1541877614_10020742+1florida111118
now viewing

Florida Election Recount Underway, Tensions Rise

JackDillonYoungDeadlyWreck_1541803620812_PNG_17949410_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

Texas Man Gets 55 Years In Prison For Fatal Church Bus Crash

BobbyJamesMoore_1541726357246_jpg_17826514_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

Texas AG Wants Inmate On Death Row Despite Rare Agreement

PPCHUX2QFFARVEWVBTTUAO3JX4
now playing

Despite Loss, Beto O'Rourke's Run Reveals A Changing Texas

https___cdn_evbuc_com_images_43307079_197876905772_1_original
now playing

New York City's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Goes Up

Central America Migrant Caravan
now playing

Migrant Caravan Heads North After Departing Mexico City

APTOPIX France WWI Centennial
now playing

In Remembering WWI, World Warned Of Resurging 'Old Demons'

2000
now playing

Democratic Wins Could Mean State Action On Health Care, Guns

BBPxpid
now playing

Officials Probe Why Las Vegas Airport Controller Went Silent

3000
now playing

Bulk Of Migrant Caravan Departs Mexico City

5be4d1efe265b_image
now playing

Trump's New Move To Limit Asylum Challenged In Court

(AP) — The first election workers have begun the enormous task of recounting ballots in Florida’s bitterly close races for the U.S. Senate and governor, ramping up their efforts after the secretary of state ordered a review of the two nationally watched contests.
Miami-Dade County election officials began feeding ballots into scanning machines Saturday evening. The tedious work in that one South Florida county alone could take days, considering some 800,000 ballots were cast. Multiply that by 67 counties in the nation’s third most populous state, and the scope of the task was beginning to sink in Sunday.
The Florida secretary of state ordered the recounts Saturday, an unprecedented step for the two flagship races in a state that took five weeks to decide the 2000 presidential election. Secretary of State Ken Detzner’s office said it was unaware of any other time either a race for governor or U.S. Senate in Florida required a recount, let alone both in the same election.
Florida’s 67 counties can decide when to begin their recounts, but must complete them by Thursday. Elections officials in two large counties in the Tampa Bay area — Pinellas and Hillsborough — said they would begin recounts Sunday morning.
Unofficial results show that Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis led Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by less than 0.5 percentage points, which will require a machine recount of ballots. In the Senate race, Republican Gov. Rick Scott’s lead over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson is less than 0.25 percentage points, requiring a hand recount of ballots from tabulation machines that couldn’t determine which candidate got the vote.
The recount opens against a backdrop of political tensions. President Donald Trump on Saturday tweeted without evidence that the elections were being stolen. Angry protesters gathered at an elections office in Broward County on Saturday, waving signs and shouting with bullhorns.
Following the announcement of a recount, Gillum withdrew his concession in the governor’s race.
“Let me say clearly, I am replacing my words of concession with an uncompromised and unapologetic call that we count every single vote,” he said, adding that he would accept whatever outcome emerges.
In a video statement released Saturday, DeSantis said the election results were “clear and unambiguous” and that he was preparing to become the state’s next governor. He also thanked the state’s supervisors of elections, canvassing boards, and the staffs for “working hard to ensure that all lawful votes are counted.”
“It is important that everyone involved in the election process strictly adhere to the rule of law which is the foundation for our nation,” he said.
In the Senate recount, Scott implored the state’s sheriffs to “watch for any violations and take appropriate action” during the recount.
Scott and his supporters, including Trump, have alleged that voter fraud is underway in Democratic-leaning Broward County, where the Republican lead has narrowed since Election Day. There’s no evidence of voter fraud and the state’s election division, which Scott runs, said Saturday that its observers in Broward had seen “no evidence of criminal activity.”
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday it has not launched any investigation into election fraud.
The scene recalled the 2000 presidential recount, when it took more than five weeks for Florida to declare George W. Bush the victor over Vice President Al Gore by 537 votes, and thus giving Bush the presidency.
Florida was mocked for the way it handled the infamous 2000 recount, especially since there was no uniform process then on how to proceed. That has changed, with the Legislature passing a clear procedure on how a recount should be conducted.
Florida is also conducting a recount in a third statewide race. Democrat Nikki Fried had a 0.07 percentage point lead lead over Republican state Rep. Matt Caldwell in the race for agriculture commissioner, one of Florida’s three Cabinet seats.
___
AP writer Kelli Kennedy in Fort Lauderdale and Tamara Lush in St. Petersburg contributed to this report.
___
For AP’s complete coverage of the U.S. midterm elections: http://apne.ws/APPolitics

Related posts:

  1. Trump, Macron Seek To Ease Tensions Before WWI Anniversary
  2. Possible Recounts Loom In Tight Florida Gov, Senate Contests
  3. Jim Darling Runs for Re-Election as Mayor of McAllen
Related Posts
https___cdn_evbuc_com_images_43307079_197876905772_1_original

New York City’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Goes Up

Danny Castillon 0
2000

Democratic Wins Could Mean State Action On Health Care, Guns

Danny Castillon 0
BBPxpid

Officials Probe Why Las Vegas Airport Controller Went Silent

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video