Police in Florida are questioning a 25-year-old Daytona Beach man about sending mass shooting texts to his ex-girlfriend.

Tristan Wix allegedly confided to the woman that he would like to break a world record according to the Orlando Sentinel. One of the texts said, “a good 100 kills would be nice.” The ex-girlfriend alerted police.

Wix reportedly told officers that he is fascinated with mass shootings but he does not own any guns. He is being held without bond.