Florida Mother, Four Children Found Dead

The search for a missing Florida woman and her children has come to a tragic end.

Deputies announced Tuesday that the body of Casei Jones was found in Georgia, and they believe four other bodies found nearby are those of her children. All five were declared missing this weekend after relatives said they hadn’t seen the 32-year-old Jones or the kids in about six weeks.

Jones’ husband allegedly killed all five victims weeks ago in their home in Marion County and just recently moved the bodies to Georgia.