Florida Reports 10,000 Coronavirus Cases For 1st Time

(AP) – Florida has reported 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases for the first time. The barrier broken Thursday is six times higher than where the daily record stood less than a month ago. The state also reported 67 deaths Thursday for the second time in a week.

The seven-day average for daily fatalities is now back over 40, a 30 percent increase from two weeks ago. The state’s death rate peaked at 60 per day in early May, but had declined to 30 by mid-June. Later Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Ron DeSantis are scheduled to visit a medical training center in Tampa.